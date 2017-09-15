FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda to make hybrid, electric cars by early 2030s - Kyodo
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 15, 2017 / 3:26 AM / in a month

Mazda to make hybrid, electric cars by early 2030s - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp plans to make its vehicle models electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japan’s Kyodo News reported on Friday.

A Mazda spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Mazda does not sell any all-battery electric vehicles at the moment, however, it markets a hybrid model.

Last month, the auto manufacturer said it has developed an ultra-efficient petrol engine, which can be used in hybrid models, and plans to incorporate that in its cars from 2019 onwards. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

