Retailer McColl's reassures on supply continuity after P&H collapse

Dec 4 (Reuters) - McColl’s Retail Group is in talks with its suppliers and manufacturers and has plans in place to ensure continued supplies to its stores after the collapse of Palmer & Harvey (P&H), the UK’s biggest tobacco distributor.

“(We have) a contingency plan already in place to ensure continuity of supply to the around 700 newsagents and smaller convenience stores, previously supplied by P&H, within our estate of 1,611 stores,” McColl’s said on Monday.

P&H, which also delivers food and drink to supermarkets and convenience stores, went into administration last week, raising the possibility of tobacco shortages across the UK.

McColl’s also said that revenue for the 52 weeks to Nov. 26 rose by 19 percent after the integration of 298 acquired convenience stores. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)