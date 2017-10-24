FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's quarterly U.S. comp sales beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 24, 2017 / 12:08 PM / Updated a day ago

McDonald's quarterly U.S. comp sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants on Tuesday, as it attracted more customers with its $1 and $2 beverages and premium customizable sandwiches such as Sriracha artisan chicken.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months rose 4.1 percent, above the 3.4 percent growth expected on average by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $1.88 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.28 billion, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.