FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Aerospace
Winter Olympics
Technology
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Banking and Financial News
February 14, 2018 / 10:38 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Australia's McGrath posts interim loss as impairments weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australian real estate company McGrath Ltd posted an interim loss on Thursday on impairment charges on its sales segment assets.

Net loss for the six months to Dec. 31 was A$25.5 million ($20.21 million),compared to a profit of A$2.7 million from a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Australia’s only listed realtor had issued a profit warning in November that sent its shares plunging, as higher taxes and other restrictions resulted in a sharp pullback in Chinese buying interest for new apartments. ($1 = 1.2617 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.