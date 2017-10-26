FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 11:32 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Q2 details, I/B/E/S estimates)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its distribution business.

McKesson’s results were also driven by sourcing benefits from ClarusONE, which provides generic pharmaceutical services for the company.

Net income attributable to McKesson plunged to $1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from $307 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included $2.41 per share of non-cash goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment charges and 19 cents per share of restructuring charges.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $3.28 per share, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $2.80, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $52.06 billion from $49.96 billion.

The company said growth in its business units in the quarter offset the continued lapping effect of increased price competition in its independent pharmacy business. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.