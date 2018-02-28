MEDIA-French supermarket Systeme-U in talks with Amazon on logistics deal

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) -

** French supermarket Systeme-U is in talks with Amazon over forming a logistics partnership with the U.S Internet giant, Le Figaro reports

** Systeme-U head Serge Papin says talks with Amazon are underway although no deal has been finalised yet, reports Le Figaro

** French supermarket operators such as Carrefour and Casino are facing rising competition in France from Amazon, which is looking to expand in the country

** Earlier this month, Amazon said it would create 2,000 new jobs in France

Note: Reuters has not verified this story in Le Figaro and does not vouch for its accuracy