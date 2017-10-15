FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-Investor AB once again Ericsson's biggest shareholder - DI newspaper
October 15, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 6 days ago

MEDIA-Investor AB once again Ericsson's biggest shareholder - DI newspaper

** Swedish investment firm Investor AB is once again the biggest shareholder in Ericsson following large share purchases in the telecoms equipment group during the third quarter, overtaking Cevian Capital, business daily Dagens Industri reports on Sunday, citing equity market ownership data provider Holdings

** Activist investor Cevian Capital, controlled by Christer Gardell, said in June it had raised its Ericsson stake to surpass that of Investor AB

** Investor AB bought 24 million B-shares in Ericsson in the third quarter to lift its stake to 6.6 percent, against Cevian’s 6.4 percent, Dagens Industri reports

For the original story (in Swedish, paywall) click here: [here ] Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)

