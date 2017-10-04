FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-Polish bank PKO CEO says 2017 profit may top 3 bln zlotys -PAP
October 4, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 15 days ago

MEDIA-Polish bank PKO CEO says 2017 profit may top 3 bln zlotys -PAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank, state-run PKO BP:

* May report a net profit of more than 3 billion zlotys ($819 million), state-run news agency PAP on Wednesday quoted Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello as saying.

* In August Jagiello said that PKO BP would likely report an increase in this year’s net profit compared to 2016 when it stood at 2.87 billion zlotys.

* “After recent meetings with investors I see that they expect that the bank’s result in 2017 will not only be better than in 2016, but also that it will exceed the net profit threshold of 3 billion zlotys,” PAP quoted Jagiello as saying.

* “Looking at the economic situation in Poland it seems that the investors’ expectations should be met by PKO BP,” he also said.

* Jagiello added that PKO BP’s results may further improve in 2018 amid the expected economic growth.

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 3.6623 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely

