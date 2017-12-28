FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-Putin does not plan to attend Pyeongchang Olympics in February - Izvestia
December 28, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 2 days ago

MEDIA-Putin does not plan to attend Pyeongchang Olympics in February - Izvestia

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) -

* Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February, the Izvestia daily newspaper quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

* “There are no such plans for now”, Izvestia cited Peskov as saying.

* The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from the 2018 Winter Games due to what it called "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of doping procedures, but left the door open for Russians to compete as neutrals at the Games if they can demonstrate a doping-free record. -- Source link: qoo.by/3jmO -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

