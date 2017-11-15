FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset's majority owner to vote in favour of governance changes
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 15, 2017 / 7:40 AM / a day ago

Mediaset's majority owner to vote in favour of governance changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The majority stakeholder of Mediaset, Fininvest, said on Wednesday it would vote in favour of the governance change proposals made by the board of the Italian broadcaster.

Mediaset’s directors proposed on Friday a change in the size of its board and in the way its members are appointed, in a move that could restrict French shareholder Vivendi’s influence.

Fininvest, Berlusconi’s family holding company, owns 39.5 percent of Mediaset while Vivendi holds a 28.8 percent stake.

The proposals will be voted on at an extraordinary shareholders meeting called for Dec. 15.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
