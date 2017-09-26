Mediaset to post operating and net profit on positive advertising trend

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday that a positive trend in advertising would allow it to post an operating and net profit for the full year.

The Milan-based TV group, controlled by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said operating profit in the first six months of the year rose to 212.8 million euros ($250 million) from 96.1 million euros the previous year.

Sales in the period were marginally lower at 1.846 billion euros from 1.870 a year ago.