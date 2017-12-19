Mediaset-Vivendi pay-TV dispute hearing postponed to Feb. 27

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The hearing of a court case between Italian broadcaster Mediaset and France’s Vivendi over a failed pay-TV deal was postponed to Feb. 27, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

The two groups have been in a legal battle since the French group’s surprise decision to pull out of an April 2016 contract which would have handed it full control of Mediaset’s pay-TV unit Premium. Sources close to the matter have said that the two sides are in talks over a possible deal.

Should the companies find an agreement before the February hearing, the case could be closed, judge Vincenzo Perozziello said on Tuesday.