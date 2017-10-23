Mediaset has not yet received draft for accord with Vivendi-board member

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The board of Mediaset has not yet received a draft for a potential agreement with France’s media group Vivendi over a failed pay-TV deal, a board member of the Italian private broadcaster said on Monday.

Asked about a possible settlement between the two companies, which have been locked in a legal dispute since Vivendi backed out of a deal to buy Mediaset’s pay-TV unit Premium, board member Gina Nieri said any proposal “is still in the hands of the lawyers”.

Vivendi has offered to pay compensation to Mediaset, sources close to the matter said earlier this month.