Mediobanca-promoted SPAC to be listed in early February - sources

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) promoted by Italian merchant bank Mediobanca and other investors will be listed on the Milan bourse in early February, two market sources said on Wednesday.

The SPAC has already drawn 100 million euros in contributions and aims to use proceeds of its initial public offering to acquire a stake in one or more industrial companies, according to sources.

Mediobanca is acting as joint global coordinator and Equita Sim is joint bookrunner for the deal.