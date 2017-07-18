Med Crude-Urals diffs unchanged in sluggish trade

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean were stable on Tuesday in sluggish trade, as traders waited to see the results of Russia's Surgut spot tender on Wednesday to sell the first barrels for loading in August.

There were no bids and offers for Urals in the Platts window on Tuesday, market sources said.

The Urals crude preliminary loading plan for August 1-6 was issued on Monday.

Complex oil plants cracking Urals in the Mediterranean stood to make a profit of $6.64 a barrel on Tuesday, up from $6.12 a barrel over the last five days, a Reuters model showed.

Urals supplies to Asia from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will reach 4 million barrels in July, shipping data showed. Three Urals Suezmaxes will go to India, while one vessel of the same size heads to South Korea.

There was no activity for Azeri BTC, CPC Blend and Siberian Light in the Mediterranean in the afternoon trading session.

On Monday, CPC Blend differentials rose to a premium to Urals for the first time since May 26 on improving refinery margins.

Traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus Strait, an important international shipping lane for oil and grain, was suspended on Tuesday due to poor visibility and heavy rain, shipping agent GAC said.

Turkish authorities also closed the Dardanelles strait to tankers longer than 200 metres after an oil tanker ran aground, but reopened the strait at noon.

TENDERS

Surgutneftegaz issued a tender to sell 300,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from Baltic ports early in August.

The company offered buyers two cargoes for loading on August 1-2 and 4-5 from Primorsk and a cargo for loading on August 2-3 from Ust-Luga.

The tender closes on July 19 at 14:00 Moscow time. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Adrian Croft) ))