Med Crude-Azeri BTC hits three-month high, Urals at two-year peak in Med

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) -

* Urals, Azeri BTC and CPC Blend differentials were firmer again on Friday with buyers trying to fix August barrels amid an ongoing rally in Brent futures and peak seasonal demand, traders said.

* Oil prices edged higher on Friday, setting new two-month highs and remaining on track to post the strongest weekly percentage gains this year as investors digested signs oversupply is easing.

* In the Platts window, Litasco bid for 80,000 tonnes of Urals crude from Novorossiisk for Aug. 13-17 loading at minus $0.30 a barrel to dated Brent before withdrawing, traders said.

* Urals prices in the Mediterranean rose to the highest levels against dated Brent in two years, Reuters data showed.

* On Thursday, Urals differentials for Aframaxes in the Mediterranean were seen at minus $0.55-$0.45 to dated Brent.

* There was no activity for Urals in the northwest Europe on Friday, while a rally in lighter Caspian grades continued.

* Itochu bid for 650,000 barrels of Azeri BTC for Aug. 17-21 loading at up to $1.90 a barrel over dated Brent but found no seller. Azeri BTC differentials BFO-AZR were about $1.10 a barrel higher than on Monday, Reuters data showed.

* Premiums for Azeri BTC rose to their highest levels against dated Brent since May, Reuters data showed.

* In CPC Blend, BP bid for 85,000 tonnes of the grade for Aug. 12-16 loading up to a premium of $0.20 a barrel to dated Brent, also up from Thursday assessments.

* For Urals crude final loading plan for August click on - (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by David Clarke) ))