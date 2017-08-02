Med Crude-Urals at multi-year highs on strong margins, demand, arbitrage to Asia

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* Urals crude differentials to dated Brent rose again on Wednesday as strong margins, limited supply and a steady flow of Baltic barrels to Asia offset an outage at Shell's Pernis refinery, traders said.

* Unipec will ship to Asia at least two VLCCs with Urals crude early in August, traders said.

* Urals differentials in the northwest Europe were discussed near parity with dated Brent late last week, but the Pernis outage has limited potential upside, as Shell may have to divert barrels from Europe's largest oil plant.

* Shell said the earliest restart expected for Pernis is the second half of August.

* In the Platts window Litasco bid for 100,000 tonnes of Urals in the Baltic for Aug. 14-18 up to dated Brent minus $0.25 a barrel, but found no sellers.

* Statoil bid for a cargo of the same size for Aug. 16-20 loading at minus $0.50 to dated Brent.

* On Tuesday Litasco bid for a cargo in the Baltic up to minus $0.30 a barrel, while traders said that a Urals parcel from Primosk or Ust-Luga was sold outside the window at a discount stronger than dated Brent minus $0.15 a barrel.

* Urals levels in the Mediterranean jumped by another 30 cents a barrel from Tuesday to show a premium to dated Brent for the first time since June 2015, Reuters data showed.

* Litasco bid for 80,000 tonnes of Urals ex-Novorossiisk for Aug. 12-16 loading up to a parity with dated Brent without finding a seller.

* There were no bids or offers for Azeri BTC on Wednesday, while CPC Blend was offered lower.

* BP bought from Glencore 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend for Aug. 12-16 at minus $0.10 a barrel, while Litasco offered 90,000 tonnes of the grade at parity with dated Brent.

* CPC Blend was assessed around dated Brent plus 5 cents a barrel on Tuesday.

* CPC Blend revised loading plan emerged on Wednesday. The document showed stable supplies compared to provisional schedule. CPC Blend loadings were set to rise to 4.436 million tonnes from 4.412 in preliminary plan. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by David Evans) ))