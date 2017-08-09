Med Crude-Urals at 48-month high in NWE, but traders eye softer levels for Sept

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* Urals crude differentials to dated Brent in northwest Europe rose to their highest in 48 months on Wednesday, while traders expect the grade to soften when September barrels flow to the market, with supply abundant and demand soft.

* Russian idle refinery capacity will rise to 3.85 million tonnes in September from 3 million tonnes this month, according to Energy Ministry data as of Aug. 2, but may potentially go up to 4.24 million tonnes, if three crude distillation units stretch out their maintenance periods, Reuters calculations showed.

* In addition, Russia's ESPO Blend crude oil exports from the port of Kozmino are expected to fall to 2.4 million tonnes in September from 2.8 million tonnes in August due to maintenance, meaning more resources may be sent to Baltic and Black Sea ports.

* In the Platts window Statoil bid for 100,000 tonnes of Urals loading on Aug. 26-30 at dated Brent minus $0.20 a barrel, but failed to find a seller, traders said. That was up by 10 cents from Statoil's bid on Tuesday.

* In the Mediterranean Litasco bid for 80,000 tonnes of Urals for Aug. 23-27 at dated Brent minus $0.15 a barrel, unchanged from Tuesday, but no interest was shown.

* There were no bids or offers for Azeri BTC, CPC Blend and Siberian Light on Wednesday.

* The Caspian oil pipeline has cut its shipping plan to 56.5 million tonnes of crude (1.13 million barrels per day) this year due to a global oil output cut deal reached by OPEC and non-OPEC producers, the consortium's director general, Nikolai Gorban, said.

* Oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) had earlier been expected to grow sharply to almost 65 million tonnes this year.

* China's CNPC has completed adding a 351-km crude oil pipeline in the country's northeast, part of the grid that enables the country to receive more Russian oil, the state energy firm said on its website. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by David Evans) ))