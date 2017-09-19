Med Crude-Urals crude differentials up again in NWE

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Urals crude oil differentials to dated Brent in northwest Europe rose again on Tuesday despite Russia’s preliminary loading plan showing ample supplies ex-Baltic Sea ports on Oct. 1-10.

Urals loadings in Primorsk and Ust-Luga between Oct. 1 and 10 will rise to 2.2 million tonnes, up by 0.2 million tonnes from the same period of September.

Oil exports from Novorossiisk on Oct. 1-8 will go down to 0.46 million tonnes from 0.54 million tonnes in September, provisional document showed on Tuesday

In the Platts window Shell bought from Vitol 100,000 tonnes of Urals ex-Baltic for Oct. 6-10 loading at minus $1.67 a barrel to dated Brent.

Vitol offered 100,000 tonnes of the grade for Sept. 30 - Oct. 4 loading down to dated Brent minus $1.90 a barrel.

Total showed two cargoes of the same size for loading in the Baltic on Oct. 2-6 and 6-10 at minus $1.35 and $1.20 a barrel to dated Brent respectively.

In the Mediterranean, there were no bids and offers for Urals, CPC Blend and Azeri BTC on Monday.

TENDERS

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz issued a tender on Tuesday to sell 300,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from Baltic ports in October.

The tender closes on September 20 at 14:00 Moscow time. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Greg Mahlich) ))