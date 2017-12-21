FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MedReleaf partners with Shoppers Drug Mart to sell cannabis online
#Consumer Products & Retail News
December 21, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-MedReleaf partners with Shoppers Drug Mart to sell cannabis online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on deal, background)

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producer MedReleaf Corp on Thursday signed an agreement with retailer Loblaw Companies’ unit Shoppers Drug Mart to sell medical cannabis online.

Rival cannabis producer Aphria Inc entered into a similar deal with the retail pharmacy chain earlier this month.

Shares of MedReleaf were halted ahead of the announcement and will resume trading at 13:15 ET.

Canadian cannabis producers are scrambling to sign up distributors as the country is on track to legalize recreational marijuana by July.

Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
