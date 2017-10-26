FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's MEG Energy posts Q3 profit on higher prices, lower costs
#Energy
October 26, 2017

Canada's MEG Energy posts Q3 profit on higher prices, lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a third-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year ago, helped by higher bitumen prices and lower production costs.

MEG reported a profit of C$84 million ($65.6 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$109 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company’s revenue rose 10 percent to C$546 million. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

