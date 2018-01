Jan 24 (Reuters) - Departing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co CEO Meg Whitman will become chief executive of Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg’s mobile media firm NewTV, the firm said on Wednesday.

Whitman, who has also served as eBay Inc’s CEO, said in November she would step down as chief executive of HPE. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)