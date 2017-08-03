FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
China's Meituan-Dianping aims to raise up to $5 bln from Tencent, others -source
August 3, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 4 days ago

China's Meituan-Dianping aims to raise up to $5 bln from Tencent, others -source

Julie Zhu

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chinese internet firm Meituan-Dianping, backed by Tencent Holdings Group Ltd (0700.HK), is in talks with prospective investors to raise $3 billion to $5 billion, said one person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The financing round, for which Meituan is in talks with several global institutional investors, would likely value the start-up at about $25 billion to $30 billion, the person said.

About $1 billion of the new funds would come from an additional investment from Tencent, the person said.

The person declined to be identified as the talks were not public.

Meituan-Dianping and Tencent did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Addintional reporting by Elzio Barreto and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

