Nov 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Ltd’s drug to prevent serious infection in patients who undergo a type of stem cell transplant was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the drugmaker said on Thursday.

The drug was approved to prevent cytomegalovirus infection - a complication associated with bone marrow transplants that treat acute leukemias, other cancers and diseases of the bone marrow. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)