Merck's Keytruda succeeds in key lung cancer trial

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday that a key late-stage study testing its blockbuster drug Keytruda as a treatment for a type of lung cancer was successful.

The trial, which tested Keytruda as a first line treatment, met its main goals of preventing cancer from worsening and extending the overall survival of patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer.

Keytruda has previously been approved to treat several forms of cancer including stomach cancer and skin cancer. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)