FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Perrigo preparing non-binding bid for Merck KgaA's consumer health unit -sources
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
December 14, 2017 / 5:44 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Perrigo preparing non-binding bid for Merck KgaA's consumer health unit -sources

Pamela Barbaglia, Ludwig Burger

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Perrigo has decided to enter the fray for Merck KgaA’s consumer health unit, sources told Reuters on Thursday, and is preparing an indicative offer for the $4.7 billion business ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline.

Perrigo is expected to face competition from Swiss food giant Nestle and the private equity owners of German drug firm Stada, which are also lining up non-binding offers for the unit, the sources said.

Merck’s financial adviser JPMorgan wants to shortlist bidders for the business, which makes Seven Seas vitamins and Bion nutritional supplements, before the end of the year, they said.

Perrigo and Merck declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8492 euros) (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.