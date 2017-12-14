FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Merck to make new bid to enter U.S. MS pill market
Sections
Featured
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
business
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
December 14, 2017 / 5:59 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Germany's Merck to make new bid to enter U.S. MS pill market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA is reviving plans to bring an oral multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment to the U.S. market, hoping for blockbuster sales, after regulators’ concerns about side effects scuttled its ambitions almost seven years ago.

In early 2011, the U.S. regulator’s concerns about side effects put an end to Merck’s development plans for the cladribine pill, now branded as Mavenclad, but Merck later revived efforts by focusing on the most severely affected patients and won approval in Europe in August this year.

Diversified Merck, whose products include high-tech chemicals, lab equipment and cancer drugs, has now decided to also file for approval with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during the second quarter of 2018, the head of its healthcare division, Belen Garijo, told Reuters.

“If Mavenclad is approved in the U.S., we see this opportunity as one of the significant growth drivers in our MS franchise and we would say that Mavenclad will in the longer term develop blockbuster potential,” she said.

The industry term blockbuster typically implies annual sales of at least $1 billion, but Garijo would not elaborate on figures.

$1 = 0.8926 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.