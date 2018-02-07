FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 5:28 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Mercuria, Transamine win zinc offtake from New Century Resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* Swiss-based Mercuria Energy Trading and Transamine Trading has won a tender for about 750,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate from Australian zinc producer New Century Resources Ltd, the miner said in a statement

* New Century Resources initially tendered for 1.5 million tonnes, a volume that represents about the first 3.5 years of production from the company’s Century Zinc Mine

* Mercuria is one of the top global independent oil traders and began trading base metals in 2012

* Transamine trades ores and concentrates from zinc, copper, lead, tin, lithium, cobalt, nickel and precious metals

* New Century Resources added that Belgium-based Nyrstar, a global multi-metals business, had filed an arbitration request regarding offtake rights for the Century Zinc Mine (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Susan Fenton)

