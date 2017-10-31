FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LMEWEEK-Chile sees copper prices rising to average $2.95 in 2018
October 31, 2017 / 12:11 PM / in 19 hours

Reuters Staff

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chile sees copper prices averaging $2.95 per pound next year, up from an average of $2.77 this year, mining minister Aurora Williams said at the LME Week industry gathering in London on Tuesday, citing a persistent market deficit.

Chile has adjusted its copper market deficit forecast for this year to 60,000 tonnes, the minister said, adding that the shortfall is expected to persist throughout 2018, peaking in the second half.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Greg Mahlich

