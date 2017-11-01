FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LMEWEEK-Chile sees Codelco's first lithium output 'in 6 to 7 years'
November 1, 2017 / 2:53 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

LMEWEEK-Chile sees Codelco's first lithium output 'in 6 to 7 years'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chile expects state-owned miner Codelco to produce its first lithium in the next six to seven years, mining minister Aurora Williams told Reuters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the annual LME Week industry gathering in London.

Williams added the government hoped Codelco, which is currently in talks with more than 10 potential strategic partners to develop the country’s lithium reserves, would make a decision by March next year. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Amanda Cooper; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
