March 7 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc named Marlene Debel, its U.S. chief financial officer, as head of the insurer’s retirement and income solutions (RIS) business.

Debel will continue as CFO till a successor is named, the company said.

Prior to joining MetLife in 2011, Debel was head of Global Liquidity Risk Management at Bank of America and held a number of leadership positions at Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru)