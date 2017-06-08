FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
MetLife General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua to retire - memo
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 8, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 2 months ago

MetLife General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua to retire - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc General Counsel Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Anzaldua, whose last day as general counsel will be June 30, will remain as a special legal adviser to Chief Executive Steve Kandarian through Dec. 31, the memo said.

Anzaldua "carried out our successful strategy to challenge the company's designation as a systemically important financial institution (SIFI)", Kandarian was quoted as saying in the memo.

The SIFI tag carries higher capital requirements and Federal Reserve oversight.

Chief Counsel Stephen Gauster will serve as Interim general counsel while the company look for Anzaldua's replacement. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.