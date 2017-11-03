Prosecutors search Metro offices in insider trading probe

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German prosecutors searched offices of Metro in Duesseldorf on Friday as part of a probe of its supervisory board chairman and a member of the management board, a spokesman for the group said, confirming an earlier report.

German weekly Spiegel reported earlier that the prosecutors’ probe was prompted by financial watchdog Bafin, which suspected that Chairman Juergen Steinemann bought shares in the company when he already knew that the company would announce plans to split into two, pushing up its share price.

The spokesman for Metro said that the group published the news of the planned split in a timely fashion, in accordance with German rules.

He said no insider information was available when Steinemann and an executive, whom he did not name, bought stock.

The Duesseldorf prosecutor's office said it would issue a statement on the matter on Monday.