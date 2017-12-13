Metro forecasts rise in earnings from wholesale, retail

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro forecast an increase in profitability in the 2017/18 financial year, driven by both its wholesale and hypermarket businesses after it reported flat earnings for the previous year.

Metro, which had already reported fourth-quarter sales, said quarterly earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) and adjusted for special items fell to 267 million euros ($313.89 million), including 49 million from real estate deals.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast EBIT before special items of 260 million.

Metro, which runs wholesale stores in 35 countries as well as Real hypermarkets in Germany, said it expected sales growth in 2017/18 of at least the 1.1 percent achieved in 2016/17.

It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding contributions from real estate deals should rise by around 10 percent, with both its wholesale and Real contributing to that improvement. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Ludwig Burger)