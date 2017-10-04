MOVES-Metro Bank names Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors for its commercial business.

Fenwick will oversee the bank’s healthcare, hospitality and leisure, insurance and financial services, and property teams.

With more than 25 years in financial services, Fenwick most recently served at RBS Group as regional managing director of specialist sectors for London and the South East.

Fenwick will report to Mark Stokes, managing director of commercial banking at Metro Bank. (Reporting by Sonam Rai; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)