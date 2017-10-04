FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Metro Bank names Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 4, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 15 days ago

MOVES-Metro Bank names Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors for its commercial business.

Fenwick will oversee the bank’s healthcare, hospitality and leisure, insurance and financial services, and property teams.

With more than 25 years in financial services, Fenwick most recently served at RBS Group as regional managing director of specialist sectors for London and the South East.

Fenwick will report to Mark Stokes, managing director of commercial banking at Metro Bank. (Reporting by Sonam Rai; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.