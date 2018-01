MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spanish residential property developer Metrovacesa announced on Monday it would float on the Spanish stock exchange at a price range from 18 to 19.5 euros ($22-$23.9) a share, valuing the company at up to 2.95 billion euros.

The company, which was taken over by creditors during Spain’s property crash, said it planned to float on Feb. 5 ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)