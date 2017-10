JERUSALEM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexican chemical firm Mexichem has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim for about $1.5 billion, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Monday.

Netafim said in March it had hired Goldman Sachs to handle a possible sale and a number of groups have since expressed interest.

