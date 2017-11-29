FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexichem says Pemex tie-up at blast site depends on insurance
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2017 / 6:15 AM / a day ago

Mexichem says Pemex tie-up at blast site depends on insurance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexican chemicals company Mexichem said on Tuesday its future association with state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in a petrochemical plant on the Gulf Coast will depend on insurers’ assessment of a major explosion that occurred last year.

The blast in April 2016 at the chlorinate 3 plant of Petroquimica Mexicana de Vinilo (PMV) - in which Mexichem has a 56 percent stake and Pemex holds 44 percent - killed 32 people near the port of Coatzacoalcos, putting the plant out of action.

Rodrigo Guzman, chief financial officer of Mexichem , told a news conference the company needed to know how much money it would get from the assessment before taking a decision regarding the PMV plant.

That assessment could be delivered as soon as December, Guzman added, though the company’s decision would take longer.

Among the options were to rebuild the chemical complex, construct a brand new plant, or even end the tie-up, Guzman said.

Pemex had no comment on Guzman’s announcement. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.