(AMIA officially corrects January auto production data, saying production grew 4.1 percent, not 19.8 percent)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production jumped 4.1 percent in January compared with the same month a year earlier, while exports climbed 9.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Christine Murray)