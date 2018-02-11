Mexico Finance Ministry official named banking regulator head

MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Ministry on Sunday named Bernardo Gonzalez the head of banking and securities regulator CNBV, after the previous director left to work on a political campaign.

Gonzalez will move to the regulator from a senior position in the finance ministry where he coordinated regulatory policy of the banking sector, the government said in a statement.

Gonzalez, a public policy masters graduate from Georgetown University, has worked in the financial sector for 16 years, according to the statement.

His predecessor Jaime Gonzalez, left in December to work on the campaign of ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) presidential hopeful Jose Antonio Meade.