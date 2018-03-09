Mexico leftist AMLO plans law change to prosecute presidents for graft

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexican leftist presidential frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that if he wins the July election, he would seek to change the constitution to allow sitting presidents to be tried for corruption.

Currently, the Mexican constitution only allows sitting presidents to be prosecuted for treachery against the country and vaguely defined “crimes of the common order.”

Lopez Obrador, who was addressing an annual gathering of Mexican bankers in the resort city of Acapulco, also said he will respect central bank autonomy if he becomes president. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)