MEXICO CITY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mexico central bank on Wednesday sold all of the $400 million offered in an auction to renew one of the sections of a currency hedging program, said the monetary entity.

Mexico received bids worth $645 million for the $400 million put up for auction for the 30-day hedges, the central bank said. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Bernadette Baum)