Mexico names Diaz de Leon as new central bank chief
November 28, 2017 / 10:55 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Mexico names Diaz de Leon as new central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto has named Alejandro Diaz de Leon to replace Agustin Carstens as governor of the central bank, his office said on Tuesday.

Diaz de Leon is currently a member of the five-strong board of the bank and was one of the favorites to replace Carstens, who is standing down on Nov. 30 to take charge of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Switzerland.

In a statement, Pena Nieto’s office said Diaz de Leon had been designated to see out the remainder of Carstens’ second term, from Dec. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel

