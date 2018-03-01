Analysts raise Mexico inflation and growth outlook

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Analysts raised their expectations for Mexican inflation and growth this year, a central bank survey showed on Thursday. The bank kept its economic growth projections for this year and next unchanged in a report released on Wednesday, but flagged risks to the inflation outlook. The central bank targets inflation of 3 percent with a one percentage point tolerance zone on each side. Feb Jan Inflation, end year pct 2018 4.13 4.06 2019 3.58 3.52 Core inflation, end year 2018 3.60 3.57 2019 3.36 3.32 Economic growth, annual 2018 2.30 2.28 2019 2.40 2.35 Interbank lending rate 2018 7.50 7.50 2019 7.00 6.75 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2018 18.62 18.85 2019 18.50 18.50 The survey of 32 analysts was taken between Feb 15 and Feb 27. The values shown are medians. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)