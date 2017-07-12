UPDATE 1-Mexico May industrial production flat compared with April

(Recasts lead, adds background) MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output was flat in May compared with April in seasonally adjusted terms as an increase in construction was offset by a drop in manufacturing, the Inegi national statistics agency said on Wednesday. The May figure was slightly below expectations for 0.30 percent month-on-month growth. U.S. President Donald Trump's election in November raised the specter of a recession in Mexico after his threats to shred the North American Free Trade Agreement, a lynchpin of Latin America's second-largest economy. Despite that economic risk, Mexico's economy has performed better than expected, leading private sector analysts to upgrade growth expectations. Compared with a year ago, industrial output gained 1.0 percent, according to Inegi. Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and cars to its northern neighbor. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)