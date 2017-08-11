UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial production rises 0.1 pct in June

(Adds details on sector performance) MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output rose 0.1 percent in June from May and was 0.3 percent lower year-over-year, the Inegi national statistics agency said on Friday. The growth over the previous month was supported by better production from the electricity, water and gas sector, which grew 1 percent, the national statistics agency said. Construction and mining grew 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while manufacturing industries fell 0.2 percent. Mexico's industrial output, which is closely linked to the United States, its biggest commercial partner, declined 0.3 percent from the previous year, accoring to Inegi. Mexico sends almost 80 percent of its exports to its principal partner in the North American Free Trade Agreement. Renegotiations between the U.S., Mexico and Canada begin next week. Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and cars to its northern neighbor. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Julia Love; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)