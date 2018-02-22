UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer prices up less than expected in early Feb

(Recasts with expectations, adds background) MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose less than expected in early February, official data showed on Thursday, easing pressure on the central bank to keep hiking interest rates. The pace of consumer price gains in the 12 months through the first half of February slowed to 5.45 percent, the national statistics agency said. That was less than a 5.50 percent inflation rate projected in a Reuters poll and down from 5.51 percent in the first half of January. The annual core rate , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, was down to 4.32 percent for the first half of February from 4.63 percent in early January, in line with expectations. Earlier this month, Mexico's central bank raised interest rates to a nine-year high and said it could act again, if needed, to contain worries that inflation may not cool as quickly as forecast. Minutes from that Feb. 8 decision will be issued later on Thursday, providing some more clues on whether policymakers think they may need to keep raising borrowing costs. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.20 percent during the first half of February , while the core price index climbed 0.30 percent in early February. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)