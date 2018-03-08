CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation cools more than expected in Feb

(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 5 to show annual core inflation slowed more than expected) MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation cooled slightly more than expected in February, official data showed on Thursday, easing some pressure on the central bank to keep raising interest rates. The pace of consumer price gains in the 12 months through February slowed to 5.34 percent, the national statistics agency said. That was just below analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for 5.37 percent and down from a 5.55 percent rate in January. Last month, Mexico's central bank raised interest rates to a nine-year high and said it could act again, if needed, to contain worries that inflation may not cool as quickly as forecast. The annual rate of core inflation , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.27 percent. That was down from 4.56 percent in January, and below 4.29 percent rate forecast by analysts. Consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in February from the prior month, while the core index rose 0.49 percent during the month . (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by Bernadette Baum)