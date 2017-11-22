FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico cenbank chief says wage hikes unlikely to affect inflation
Sections
Featured
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Sport
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Report
U.S.
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2017 / 7:24 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Mexico cenbank chief says wage hikes unlikely to affect inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that conditions in the labor market have been tightening, but that there have not been signs of major pressure on salaries in a way that could affect the outlook for inflation.

Speaking after the central bank’s release of quarterly growth and inflation figures, Carstens also said that increasing Mexico’s minimum wage appears prudent, and would not disrupt a slowdown in inflation.

Earlier this week, Mexico’s government said that from December the minimum wage would be increased to at least 88.36 pesos ($4.74) per day, up from 80.04 pesos. ($1 = 18.6600 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.