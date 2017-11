MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexico posted a current account deficit of $5.528 billion during the third quarter compared with a surplus of $129 million during the second quarter, the country’s central bank reported on Friday.

The third quarter deficit was equivalent to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product and compared with a current account deficit of $6.174 billion in the third quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Hay)